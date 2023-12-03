Assembly Polls: Telangana, Chhattisgarh favour congress, BJP takes lead in MP and Rajasthan

As the assembly poll results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana hang in the balance, political parties and voters keenly anticipate a crucial insight into public affiliations leading up to the general elections within the next six months. The vote counting is set to commence at 8 am on Sunday across the four states.

In Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, where the Congress currently holds power, and in Madhya Pradesh, governed by the BJP, a direct electoral battle unfolds. Simultaneously, Telangana awaits the verdict, with K Chandrashekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) aspiring for a third consecutive victory.

Exit polls present a varied picture, contributing to the uncertainty. While some polls favor the BJP in Madhya Pradesh and suggest an edge in Rajasthan, others predict a Congress advantage in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The outcome of these assembly polls holds significant weight, shaping the political landscape in the lead-up to the imminent general elections.