Back-to-back earthquakes strike Ladakh in an eight-hour span

Ladakh, a Union Territory, experienced two mild-intensity earthquakes within an eight-hour timeframe on Saturday, as reported by officials. Fortunately, there were no indications of any damage resulting from these seismic activities. The National Centre for Seismology provided details on the quakes, with the initial tremor measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale occurring at 8:25 am. It had a depth of 10 km beneath the surface, located at a latitude of 35.44 degrees and a longitude of 77.36 degrees. The second earthquake, registering a magnitude of 3.7, occurred at 4:29 pm, with a depth of 5 km below the surface and positioned at a latitude of 35.23 and a longitude of 77.59 degrees. Authorities confirmed no information about damages resulting from the earthquakes across the Union Territory.