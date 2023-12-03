BJP holds advantage in Chhattisgarh with lead in 54 Seats, Congress leads in 34

The BJP has emerged as a formidable contender, challenging the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh by leading in 54 out of the 90 assembly seats, while the Congress maintains a lead in 34 seats, according to the latest data from the Election Commission. In the Patan constituency, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of the Congress is currently ahead of BJP’s Vijay Baghel by 164 votes after four rounds of counting. The total counting rounds for this constituency are expected to be 18, as per a poll official.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu is trailing by 1,365 votes in the Durg Rural seat against BJP’s Lalit Chandrakar after the first round of vote counting. State Congress chief Deepak Baij is lagging behind by 518 votes in the Chitrakot seat against BJP’s Vinayak Goyal. Other notable leaders facing challenges include Chhattisgarh assembly speaker Charan Das Mahant, state minister Guru Rudra Kumar, minister Mohammad Akbar, minister Shivkumar Dahariya, and minister Jai Singh Agrawal.

The state assembly, comprising 90 members, currently has 71 Congress members, 13 BJP members, 3 JCC (J) members, and 2 BSP members, while one seat is vacant. The vote counting process for the Chhattisgarh assembly elections began at 8 am on Sunday, with heightened security measures in place across the state’s 33 districts, including those affected by Left Wing Extremism (LWE). The elections took place in two phases on November 7 and 17, with a voter turnout of 76.31 percent.