BJP leads in 115 seats, Congress holds 44 seats in Madhya Pradesh

As the counting of votes commenced for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections held on November 17, the BJP, currently in power, appears to be on track to maintain its position. The Election Commission reported that the saffron party is leading in 115 seats, establishing a significant lead over the Congress, which is currently ahead in 44 seats. The process of counting began at 8 am on Sunday for the 230-member state assembly, with the initial tally of postal ballots conducted between 8 am and 8.30 am. Following this, the counting of votes through Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) began in the presence of election officials and authorized representatives from political parties.

The Election Commission’s updates suggest a substantial advantage for the BJP in the ongoing assembly election results, setting the stage for a potential continuation of their governance in Madhya Pradesh. As the day unfolds, the evolving electoral landscape will provide a clearer picture of the final outcome.