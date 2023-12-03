BJP poised for victory in Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh ; Congress set to secure Telangana

The BJP is making significant strides towards securing power in the key Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, establishing a clear advantage in Chhattisgarh. Simultaneously, the Congress is on the verge of displacing the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in Telangana, marking a crucial electoral development ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls just a few months away. The electoral landscape, indicative of the momentum leading into the 2024 polls, has witnessed a direct face-off between the BJP and Congress in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.

In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP appears poised for another term in power with leads in 161 seats, while the Congress trails significantly at 66 out of the 230-member assembly. The Congress has an edge in 64 seats, leaving the BRS with leads in 40 seats out of the 119-member house in Telangana. As the counting commenced at 8 am with heightened security measures, the focus in Madhya Pradesh was on potential Chief Minister candidate Revanth Reddy from the Congress, amidst BRS leaders grappling with reasons for the anticipated defeat. The electoral outcome in these states holds substantial significance as it shapes the political narrative heading into the 2024 polls.