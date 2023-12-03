BJP set to govern independently in 12 States, Congress to 3

With the BJP poised for victory in three of the recently contested states, the party is set to independently govern in 12 states, while the Congress, as the second-largest national party, will be reduced to three states following losses in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), holding governments in Delhi and Punjab, stands as the third-largest national party. The BJP, in power at the central level, currently governs Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Goa, Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, and is anticipated to regain Madhya Pradesh while securing victories in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. Additionally, the BJP is part of the ruling coalition in Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

The Congress, meanwhile, will retain power independently in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana, where it is on track for victory against the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). The party is also part of ruling coalitions in Bihar and Jharkhand and is allied with the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The AAP solidified its position as a major Opposition party, becoming the second-largest with governments in two states—Punjab and Delhi. As of now, India has six national parties—BJP, Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), CPI(M), National People’s Party (NPP), and AAP. The upcoming assembly polls in 2024 will include Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh, while polls are pending for Jammu and Kashmir. Bypolls for seats vacated by MPs contesting assembly polls are expected, though no bypolls will occur before the General Election next year.