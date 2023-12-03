Catholic Church Voices Concerns Over ‘Kaathal’ for Allegedly Conveying Anti-Christian Sentiments

The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Conference (KCBC) strongly criticizes the film ‘Kaathal,’ asserting it is against Christianity. Fr Dr Michael Pulikal CMI, KCBC Vigilance Commission secretary, condemns the film’s use of Christian faith for ideas like homosexuality. The statement highlights the film’s portrayal of a Catholic family in a rural setting and its alleged indirect propaganda against Christianity.

The film, ‘Kaathal – the Core,’ tackles LGBTQIA+ issues within the Catholic community, intertwining them with left-wing politics. The statement notes the film’s emphasis on the naturalness of homosexuality and the alleged overemphasis on sex. It connects the film to contemporary discussions on LGBTQIA+ rights, referencing India’s Supreme Court and Section 377.

The plot associates progressive ideas of homosexuality with left-wing politics, suggesting a deliberate connection between the two. The statement questions the film’s portrayal of the left-wing in Kerala as supporters of homosexuality, especially amid ongoing discussions and movements on sexuality in educational institutions.

The statement suspects the film’s intention to challenge moral values advocated by the Catholic Church. It questions the deliberate choice of a Catholic family and church settings for the film and suggests an attempt to indirectly criticize the Church’s stance on homosexuality. The portrayal of a ‘progressive’ Catholic priest and new generation members who reject God adds another layer to the film’s alleged anti-Christian stance.

The statement concludes by expressing the Church’s opinion on treating alternative sex-oriented persons with compassion but firmly disagrees with the film’s ideas. It criticizes the alleged misuse of the Christian faith background for propagating a viewpoint it finds objectionable.