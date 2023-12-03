Chandrika Ravi, Silk Smitha’s lookalike, set to embody the 1980s sex symbol in upcoming film

Exploring the controversial life that inspired Vidya Balan’s ‘Dirty Picture,’ a new film titled ‘Silk Smitha: The Untold Story’ is set to delve into the intriguing and spicy journey of the iconic actor. Directed by debutant Jayaram, the biopic not only sheds light on Silk Smitha’s known narrative but also unravels unheard stories. The first-look poster, released on what would have been the actor’s 63rd birthday, features Chandrika Ravi, an Indian-born Australian actor, and model, who portrays the titular character.

In a symbolic homage, the iconic pose of Silk Smitha has been recreated in the poster, capturing the essence of her legacy. Chandrika Ravi, often regarded as Silk Smitha’s doppelganger, expressed her joy at embodying the role, stating, “Happy 63rd birthday to the timeless beauty, Silk Smitha. With the blessings of her family, it is with immense gratitude that we share with the world her untold story.”

The upcoming film is a multilingual release, scheduled to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Notably, veteran filmmaker Tirupati Rajan’s earlier attempts to bring Silk Smitha’s story to the screen faced numerous challenges in the early 1980s. Now, ‘Silk Smitha: The Untold Story’ aims to bring her narrative to audiences across languages next year.