Cheesy Homemade Breadsticks: A Quick and Easy Recipe

Here’s a simple and delicious Cheesy Breadstick Recipe for you:

Ingredients:

– 1 pound pizza dough (store-bought or homemade)

– 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

– 1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

– 1 teaspoon dried oregano

– 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

– Marinara sauce for dipping

Instructions:

1. Preheat Oven: Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C).

2. Prepare Dough: Roll out the pizza dough on a floured surface to your desired thickness.

3. Combine Ingredients: In a small bowl, mix the melted butter and minced garlic. Brush the rolled-out dough with the garlic butter mixture.

4. Add Cheese: Sprinkle Parmesan cheese evenly over the dough, followed by shredded mozzarella.

5. Season: Sprinkle dried oregano and garlic powder over the cheese.

6. Cut Strips: Using a pizza cutter or a sharp knife, cut the dough into strips to form breadsticks.

7. Twist and Place: Carefully twist each strip and place it on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

8. Bake: Bake in the preheated oven for 12-15 minutes or until the breadsticks are golden brown and the cheese is melted.

9. Optional: For an extra golden finish, you can brush the breadsticks with more melted butter as soon as they come out of the oven.

10. Serve: Serve the cheesy breadsticks warm with marinara sauce for dipping.