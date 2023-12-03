Coal production from captive, commercial mines rises 37% in November 2023

New Delhi: Coal production from captive, commercial coal mines registered a 37% growth in November this year. Overall coal production in last month stood at 11.94 Million Tonnes (MT) in November. The coal output from captive, commercial coal mines was at 8.74 MT in November 2022-23.

Coal dispatch from captive, commercial coal mines in November was at 12.92 MT, registering a growth of 55%. It was at 8.36 MT in the year-ago period. The average daily coal dispatch from such mines in November 2023 is the highest ever with 4.3 lakh tonnes per day.

The total coal production from captive, commercial coal mines during the April-November period was around 83.90 MT, while the total coal dispatch was 89.67 MT, registering a year-on-year growth of 24% and 31%, respectively, from the same period in FY23.