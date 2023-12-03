Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remain unchanged in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 46,760 per 8 gram and Rs 5845 per 1 gram. Yesterday, yellow metal gained by Rs 600 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled at Rs 63,355 on the. Silver futures settled at Rs 77,965.

In the international markets, both gold and silver were quoting higher at $2,042 per ounce and $25.30 per ounce, respectively. Price of spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,047.19 per ounce. Prices rose 2.7% in November. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,067.00. price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $25.3. Platinum was steady at $926.96 per ounce and palladium lost 0.2% to $1,005.84 .

On Comex, Gold futures traded at $2,041 per troy ounce, up by $3.20 or 0.16% while silver futures were trading at $25.285, higher by 0.002 or 0.010%.