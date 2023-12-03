Congress enthusiastic in Telangana, Party workers celebrate poll show

A joyous atmosphere enveloped Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy’s residence and the party’s state headquarters, reflecting a sense of optimism as the Congress appeared poised for a substantial majority to secure the government formation. Gandhi Bhavan, the party office, witnessed exuberant celebrations, with elated workers setting off fireworks and chanting slogans such as “Jai Congress” and “Revanth Anna Zindabad.” Security measures were intensified at Revanth Reddy’s residence, featuring additional police personnel.

As per the latest Election Commission update, the Congress is leading in 64 segments, surpassing the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with 40 seats, while the BJP and AIMIM trail with 9 and 4 seats, respectively. Senior Congress leader and party MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy, leading from Huzurnagar, expressed his anticipation of the Congress winning close to 70 seats. He attributed the party’s success to Rahul Gandhi’s dynamic campaign, citing corruption and inaccessibility within the ruling BRS.

Responding to questions about factors against the BRS, Uttam Kumar Reddy criticized the ruling party for “less governance and more talk.” He dismissed concerns about Congress MLAs being poached by the BRS. Regarding Revanth Reddy’s potential as Chief Minister, he deferred to the AICC decision, emphasizing a non-controversial stance.