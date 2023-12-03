Election results in four states: Vote Counting Commences

Anticipation runs high among political parties and voters as they eagerly await the assembly poll results in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. These outcomes hold significant importance as they serve as a crucial indicator of public sentiments leading up to the general elections, scheduled in less than six months. Vote counting in these four states is scheduled to commence at 8 am on Sunday, with the Congress and BJP engaging in a direct contest in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh, where the former is currently in power. Meanwhile, the Telangana-based Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), led by K Chandrashekhar Rao, seeks a hat-trick in the state.

The political landscape remains uncertain as pollsters present varied predictions. Exit polls have shown the BJP leading in Madhya Pradesh and holding an advantage in Rajasthan, while suggesting that the Congress might have the upper hand in Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The outcome of these assembly polls is poised to shape the political narrative in the coming months.