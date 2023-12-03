Flynas launches flights to 6 new destinations

Riyadh: Low-budget air carrier based in Saudi Arabia, flynas has launched its newest operation base at Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah. The airline also launched flights to 6 destinations.

The new flights include 2 domestic destinations to Abha and Tabuk. It will also operate flights to 4 international destinations- Dubai, Amman, Istanbul, and Ankara. These new services will be operated alongside the other 4 existing destinations from Madinah to Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Cairo.

Thus, 10 destinations are now served by flynas from the new operation base at Madinah airport as phase one. Flynas is now the only carrier with 4 bases across the Kingdom.

Flynas connects more than 70 domestic and international destinations with more than 1,500 weekly flights and has flown more than 60 million passengers since its launch in 2007, with the aim to reach 165 domestic and international destinations, in line with the objectives of the Saudi Vision 2030.

Flynas destinations from Madinah Airport:

Abha

Tabuk

Dubai

Amman

Istanbul

Ankara

Riyadh

Jeddah

Dammam

Cairo