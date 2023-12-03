Foreign portfolio investors invest Rs 9001 crore in Indian equities in November

Mumbai: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers in the Indian stock market in November. FPIs invested Rs 9001 crore in last month. . On 1 December, FPI inflows in Indian equities stood at Rs 9,744 crore. Taking into account debt, hybrid, debt-VRR, and equities, FPI inflows were at Rs 24,546 crore during the month. Data released by National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) revealed this. As per market experts, a decline in the US treasury yields and weakening of US dollar supported the foreign fund inflows into Indian markets.

FPIs pulled out Rs 39,000 crore in September and October together. Before the outflow, FPIs were incessantly buying Indian equities in the last six months from March to August and brought in Rs 1.74 lakh crore during the period.

‘FPIs have reversed their selling strategy in India. Decline in US bond yields and the resilience of the Indian market have forced the FPIs to halt their selling. During the last six days, FPIs were consistent buyers in India. In November, as per NSDL data, FPI inflows turned positive with a net buy figure of Rs 9,000 crore even though they sold in the cash market for Rs 368 crores. The total buy figure for 2023, so far, now stands at Rs 1,04,972 crore,’ said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.