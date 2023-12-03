Freight loading by Indian Railways crosses 1015.6 MT till November

New Delhi: Indian Railways has achieved 1015.6 metric tonnes of freight loading from April to November this year. The national transporter has recorded freight loading of 978.724 million tones for the same period last year. This is an improvement of around 36.945 metric tonnes over last year’s loading for the same period.

The national transporter has earned over Rs 1.10 lakh crore from April to November this year. This is Rs 4000 crore more compared to the same period of the previous year.

In November 2023, freight loading reached 128.419 million tonnes, a 4.33% improvement over the 123.088 million tonnes loaded in November 2022. Freight revenue for November 2023 amounted to Rs 14,077.94 crores, reporting a 3.82% increase compared to the Rs 13,559.83 crores earned in November 2022.

Indian Railways achieved loading of around 65 metric tonnes in Coal, over 14 metric tonnes in Iron Ore, around 5 metric tonnes in Pig Iron and Finished Steel, and around 6 metric tonnes in Fertilizers, during November of this year.