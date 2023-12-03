Gaikwad’s Performance Shines Bright Amidst World Cup Final Disappointment

Dashing opener Ruturaj Gaikwad expressed joy in India’s “fearless and aggressive” play, securing the T20I series against Australia after the World Cup final disappointment. Following a 20-run victory in the fourth T20I, India claimed an unassailable 3-1 lead.

Gaikwad, who contributed a 28-ball 32, stated, “This is something to be happy for everyone after the disappointing loss in the World Cup final.” Reflecting on the team’s approach, he mentioned, “The discussion was to be fearless and aggressive, back your instincts at every stage.”

Having learned T20 cricket nuances from Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, Gaikwad emphasized reading situations and staying ahead mentally. “In T20s, you always have to be ahead of the game mentally,” he shared, emphasizing the importance of visualizing game situations.

Gaikwad acknowledged positive energy in the team, with players coming from successful domestic tournaments. He highlighted the influence of opening partner Yashasvi Jaiswal, stating, “The focus is taking care of the first two overs.”

Despite the triumph, Gaikwad remains focused, saying, “We are really happy with the result, but there’s still one match to go.”