Government Takes Steps to Designate 364 Hectares in Chinnakanal as a Reserved Forest Area.

The government has taken significant steps towards declaring 364.39 hectares of land in Chinnakanal, Idukki district, as a reserve forest, specifically a protected forest area to be named Chinnakanal Reserve. This proposed reserve will encompass Papathichola and Suryananelli in Udumbanchola taluk. In September, the Forest Department issued a gazette notification regarding this matter, with the final notification anticipated in the near future.

According to the Forest Department, the region, inclusive of the Anayirankal reservoir catchment area, serves as a crucial habitat for elephants and other wildlife. The initiative to declare it a reserve forest aims to preserve the rich forest biodiversity, as highlighted in the notification. It also revealed that private individuals had previously identified the area for potential declaration as a reserve forest.

However, farmers’ organizations express concerns, alleging that the Forest Department has maintained secrecy around the move to designate the area as a reserve forest, fueling suspicions. Farmers using water from the region for agriculture could face adverse effects if the declaration proceeds. Additionally, some farmers rely on the area as a pathway. The transition to reserve forest status would result in stringent restrictions imposed under forest conservation laws.