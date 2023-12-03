Heavy Rains predicted for Tamil Nadu on December 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is set to transform into a cyclonic storm by December 3, bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall to the northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and its interior regions. Sharp bursts of rain were already witnessed in the city and surrounding areas on Saturday. In response to the forecast predicting heavy rains for the next two days, Chief Minister M K Stalin urged ministers, MPs, MLAs, and local body members to assist residents in their respective localities with essential needs.

Preventive measures were reviewed by Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena along with senior officials, emphasizing the importance of readiness. South Central Railway took precautionary steps by canceling 118 long-distance trains from December 3 to 7 due to the approaching cyclone Michaung. The IMD reported that the weather system would reach the west central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4 morning. It is projected to move northwards, nearly parallel to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and cross between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Tuesday forenoon. The cyclonic activity is expected to bring winds with speeds of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

S Balachandran, deputy director-general of the Regional Meteorological Centre, highlighted the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rains in several districts of Tamil Nadu, including Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, and Cuddalore. Squally winds in the southwest Bay of Bengal are anticipated to intensify into gales reaching 60-70 kmph, gusting to 80 kmph, from the night of December 2 to December 4, gradually diminishing thereafter.