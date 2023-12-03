Honor launches new budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Honor launched new budget smartphone named ‘ Honor X7b’. Honor X7b price is reportedly set at $249 and the handset is available in Emerald Green, Flowing Silver, and Midnight Black colours. There’s currently no word from the company on plans to launch the Honor X7b in India.

The dual SIM (Nano) Honor X7b runs on Android 13-based MagicOS 7.2 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,412 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 680 chip paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Honor X7b is equipped with a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, a 5-megapixel wide-angle-camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. It has a selfie camera with an 8-megapixel resolution and an f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and NFC (model specific). It also has a 2.5mm headphone jack and a USB type-C port for charging and data transfers. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 35W Honor SuperCharge support.