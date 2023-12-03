IFFK 2023 Spotlights Films from Eight Women Directors

The 28th edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is scheduled to commence in Thiruvananthapuram on December 8, spanning eight days. One notable focus of the festival is the inclusion of films crafted by eight talented female directors. These films provide a lens into the diverse concerns and anxieties experienced by women worldwide.

Among the featured movies is the Malaysian horror film ‘Tiger Stripes,’ directed by Amanda Nell Eu. The narrative unfolds the chilling story of Safan, an eleven-year-old girl confronting disturbing physical changes during puberty. This debut film earned acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival.

Another noteworthy entry is ‘Footprints On Water,’ a British-Indian film directed by Nathalia Syam. The plot delves into the lives of illegal immigrants in the UK and has garnered recognition at the New York Indian Festival and the UK-Asian Festival.

Kaouther Ben Hania’s ‘Four Daughters,’ a Tunisian film, explores a unique premise where a mother hires actors to replace her missing children. Having previously screened at the Mumbai Film Festival, this marks its second screening in India.

‘Next Sohee,’ a Korean film directed by July Jung, introduces a young woman detective investigating her friend’s mysterious death. Laetitia Colombani’s ‘The Braid,’ ‘Banel & Adama’ by Ramata-Toulaye Sy, and Mounia Meddour’s ‘Houria’ are also part of this captivating lineup, promising a diverse cinematic experience at IFFK 2023.