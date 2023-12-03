Kalamassery Blast Claims Seventh Life as Another Victim Succumbs to Injuries.

A tragic development unfolded in the aftermath of the explosion at a Jehovah’s Witnesses convention, as K V John, a 76-year-old resident of Vandamattom in Kodikulam panchayat near Thodupuzha, succumbed to injuries, becoming the seventh victim. John, a retired revenue department official and a Jehovah’s Witnesses member for 35 years, had endured 55% burns in the blast. His son, Jijo K John, shared, “Though the burns were cured, there was an infection in his blood. He was also diabetic. Yesterday, his blood pressure came down, and his health condition deteriorated. At 4.30 pm, he suffered a cardiac arrest.”

The deceased’s wife, Lilly (75), also suffered burn injuries and received treatment. John’s funeral arrangements await the arrival of his son from the US. Another victim, Kumari Pushpan (53), also from Thodupuzha, adds to the somber list. The casualties include Malayattoor residents Praveen (26), Libina (12), and their mother Saly Pradeep (45), as well as Molly Joy from Kalamassery and Leyona Paulose (55) from Perumbavoor.

The horrifying incident, occurring during the final day of a three-day-long prayer meeting, left over 50 people injured, some critically. A significant revelation came when Dominic Martin, an estranged member of the Christian sect, surrendered to the police in Thrissur, confessing to the crime. It was disclosed that Martin detonated explosives inside the convention center using remote controls. The gravity of the situation continues to unfold, leaving a community in mourning and seeking answers to this devastating tragedy.