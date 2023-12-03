Know how to delete Google account

Deleting Google account means bidding farewell to all linked data—emails, files, calendars, and photos. Services like Gmail, Drive, Calendar, and Play will be inaccessible. Anything bought or subscribed to on YouTube or Google Play, like apps, movies, games, music, and TV shows, will be lost.

Google allows you to download data you want to retain. If your Gmail is linked to services like online banking or social media, set up a new email for these connections. Also, update your account recovery information for future attempts at account recovery.

Steps to delete:

Visit the Data & Privacy section of your Google Account.

Scroll down to ‘Your data & privacy options.’

Click on ‘More options’ and then ‘Delete your Google Account.’

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the deletion process.

Remember, deleting one Google Account won’t affect any others you might have.

Other Options: Remove Specific Services or Apps

Delete Gmail from your account.

Remove specific Google services individually.

Revoke access to third-party apps linked to your Google Account.

Google has announced plans to start deleting inactive accounts from 1 December 2023. According to Google’s policy, accounts that have been inactive for two years will be permanently removed.