KTM unveils 1390 Super Duke R: Features

Mumbai: KTM has unveiled its 1390 Super Duke R. The new 1390 Duke R is built on a trellis frame. The standard and R Evo models of the motorcycle will be available in January 2024.

The motorcycle has vertically stacked LED headlights with hollow-in-the-middle DRLs. The motorcycle now has winglets and a larger 17.5-litre fuel tank. The 1390 Super Duke has larger engine. KTM increased the stroke, bringing the engine displacement to 1350cc. The new LC8 V-Twin produces 187.4bhp and 145Nm of torque when mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.

The new engine also has a ‘cam shift’ system, known as variable valve timing. This allows the engine to produce more power and torque throughout its rev range. The cam shift system, which is housed in the cylinder heads, allows the valves to open at two different levels.

Also Read: Vivo launches Y100i: Price, specifications

The new Duke features semi-active WP suspension at both ends, disc brakes with Brembo monoblock callipers at both ends, a TFT instrument console, 17-inch wheels wrapped in super sticky Michelin Power GP tyres, and a keyless pillion seat roval option, among other things.

Safety features include lean-sensitive ABS, slide control, launch control, traction control, wheelie control, and so on, but they have been tweaked.