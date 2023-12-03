Leaders of INDIA Bloc to convene in Delhi on Dec 6 to plan strategy for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Leaders from the opposition INDIA bloc are scheduled to assemble at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi on December 6 to formulate a strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections, according to sources on Sunday. The evening meeting is expected to center around discussions and the finalization of plans to confront the BJP in the forthcoming polls. The Congress party had been awaiting the outcomes of assembly elections in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram before solidifying their subsequent strategic moves.

As the counting of votes for the aforementioned state elections began at 8 am on Sunday, the opposition leaders, representing at least 26 parties within the INDIA bloc, are gearing up for joint rallies that had been temporarily halted due to the assembly elections. The sources also indicated that discussions on seat-sharing among regional parties would gain momentum in the wake of the election results, marking a crucial phase in their collaborative efforts to challenge the BJP in the upcoming general elections.