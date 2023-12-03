Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan attributes BJP’s lead to PM Modi’s election campaign

As the vote counting unfolded for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attributed the BJP’s lead in the state to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election campaign, emphasizing the significant trust the people have in him. Chouhan highlighted the effective implementation of welfare schemes under the “double engine” government, referring to the BJP’s governance at both the central and state levels.

According to the latest Election Commission figures, the BJP was leading in 155 out of 230 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with the Congress trailing in 68 seats. Chouhan expressed the deep connection between Prime Minister Modi and the people of Madhya Pradesh, noting the impact of Modi’s public meetings and appeals during the campaign. He credited the success of the election campaign to the “infallible strategy” of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, guidance from BJP chief JP Nadda, and the dedicated efforts of party workers.

Chouhan further highlighted the implementation of schemes such as Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna, along with initiatives for the welfare of farmers, the poor, and youth, as key factors that resonated with the people. Confident in the BJP’s electoral prospects, Chouhan stated, “I had said the BJP will get a comfortable majority, and we are getting it.”