Meal at Punjab school hostel leaves 74 students ill

A distressing incident unfolded at Government Meritorious School in Ghabdan, Sangrur district, Punjab, where 74 students experienced stomach pain and vomiting after consuming a meal in the hostel mess. Responding promptly, 18 students were rushed to Sangrur Civil Hospital on Friday evening, followed by an additional 56 the next morning. While 14 have been discharged, the remaining 60 are receiving medical attention at PGIMER satellite center in Sangrur and the civil hospital, with reports indicating that all students are in stable condition.

Allegations surfaced that some students had previously raised concerns about food quality to school authorities, but no corrective measures were taken. Expressing their displeasure, parents criticized the school administration. Punjab’s Education Minister, Harjot Bains, responded by confirming the arrest of the food contractor, along with the cancellation of their contract. An official inquiry has been initiated to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.