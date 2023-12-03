Messi Focused on Copa America, Unconcerned About Post-Tournament International Plans

Argentina’s football maestro, Lionel Messi, remains singularly focused on the upcoming Copa America, not allowing thoughts of his international future to extend beyond the prestigious tournament in the United States. Having led Argentina to triumph in the 2022 World Cup, Messi initially hinted at retirement, yet he now contemplates the possibility of participating in the 2026 World Cup.

Messi expressed his commitment, stating, “As long as I feel good and I can continue to deliver, I’m going to do it (continue playing with Argentina).” He emphasized living in the present, relishing the Copa America, and letting time dictate his World Cup fate. Despite turning 39, an age typically challenging for World Cup participation, Messi’s passion for the team is unwavering.

Reflecting on his journey, Messi remarked, “It seemed that after the 2022 World Cup I was retiring, now I want to be with the team more than ever.” He highlighted the unpredictability of football and the importance of savoring the current moment without projecting too far into the future.

Recalling past disappointments in the Copa America and World Cup, Messi acknowledges the bittersweet memories but finds solace in the transformative experience of becoming a world champion. The upcoming Copa America, featuring guest teams from CONCACAF, holds the promise of continued success for Argentina. The draw on December 7 will unveil their opponents, as Messi and his compatriots embark on another chapter in their football journey.