Mohun Bagan Super Giant Clinches 2-0 Victory Against Hyderabad FC in ISL

In a thrilling encounter at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Mohun Bagan Super Giant secured a resounding 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in the latest fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Saturday.

Ahead of the clash, Hyderabad FC tactician Thangboi Singto shared insightful thoughts, stating, “Speaking about Mohun Bagan, I think it is a team of stars, but I watched their match against Odisha FC, and I think it’s a good time to play them. They have very good players, both starting and on the bench too.”

The Mariners, coming off a challenging 5-2 defeat against Odisha FC in the AFC Cup, faced initial struggles against Hyderabad FC’s attacking prowess. Players like Mohammed Yasir and Nikhil Poojary posed threats, with Joe Knowles almost breaking the deadlock in the 35th minute.

Despite the early challenges, Mohun Bagan Super Giant showcased their undeniable quality as the match unfolded. Asish Rai, a former Hyderabad FC star, played a pivotal role in initiating attacking moves, displaying versatility in crosses and deliveries.

The turning point came late in the game when Brendan Hamill netted his debut goal for Mohun Bagan in the 85th minute, assisted by Sahal Abdul Samad. Asish Rai sealed the victory in the 96th minute with a powerful shot into the bottom left corner, marking Mohun Bagan Super Giant’s fifth consecutive win in ISL 2023-24.

The Player of the Match was awarded to Asish Rai, who not only contributed offensively but also demonstrated defensive prowess with a tackle, two clearances, four crosses, and an impressive 88% passing accuracy.

Looking ahead, Hyderabad FC is set to face NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on December 10, while Mohun Bagan Super Giant will square off against Odisha FC at the Salt Lake Stadium on December 6.

**Brief Scores:**

Mohun Bagan Super Giant 2 (Brendan Hamill 85’, Asish Rai 90+6’) – 0 Hyderabad FC