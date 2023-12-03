Naxalites kills Villager in Gadchiroli District

A 38-year-old man in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district was reportedly strangled to death by Naxalites, as confirmed by the police on Sunday. The victim, Chamra Madavi, residing in Morkuti village within Korchi taluka, was abducted from his home late on Saturday night and subsequently killed on the outskirts of the village.

Chamra Madavi was known to be a sympathizer of the banned Naxalite outfit, and he had faced arrest the previous year in the Balaghat district of neighboring Madhya Pradesh. His arrest in Madhya Pradesh was related to an attempt to supply ammunition to Naxalites, according to Superintendent of Police Nilotpal. The deceased man’s sister is also affiliated with the Naxalites, married to Mansingh Holi, a divisional committee member (DVC) of Maoists.

The motive behind Madavi’s killing is suspected to be connected to financial transactions with Naxalites for the supply of ammunition. This incident reveals a complex web of associations with the banned outfit, involving both familial and external connections.