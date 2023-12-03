Owning a car means more sex for millennials, says study

A Sex Study report states that people (especially men) who own a car at an early age have more sex. Or are more sexually active. That is, if you were born in the 80’s to 90’s and have a car, the result is that your sex life may be more active. A recent survey report says that women are more attracted to young people who own cars.

Researchers at the University of Colima in Mexico have conducted a survey on car and sex life connections. The results of this survey have come a bit different. According to research by researchers at the University of Colma, Mexico, if you own a car, a person’s sexual desire for sex can increase their desire to have sex. According to lead author David Hernandez, who published the survey report, “In the early days of life, owning a car works to increase sexual dysfunction. Women especially give more importance to men who have more materialistic skills. The car is also one of the physical devices. ‘

The survey, which was published in the journal Sexuality Research and Social Policy, conducted about 809 students in the age group of 17 to 24. These students study in a small university-based educational institution located in western Mexico. The survey looked at students’ sexual relationships as well as social, financial and other aspects. These students were divided into two groups. One of which was a group of students who owned a car. So, the second group was that of a non-car student. The conclusions drawn from the survey of these groups are that the sex life of students with cars was higher in the same age group than in the other groups (non-cars). Students with cars had more sex partners.