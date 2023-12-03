Panel of Experts Proposes Syllabus Overhaul for MTech and PhD Programs

AICTE’s expert panel, mandated by the All India Council for Technical Education, advocates a comprehensive overhaul of M.Tech and PhD syllabi to align with dynamic technological shifts, spurred by advancements like 5G and the anticipated 6G era. The University Grants Commission endorses this proposal and directs institutions to incorporate the recommended courses from the committee chaired by V. Ritu Ranjan, head of the Communications Engineering Centre.

These recommendations span 17 key areas, encompassing quantum communication, immersive XR, edge cloud computing, dense optical networks, schematic communication, and multisensory man-machine interfaces. The AICTE suggests integrating 5G NR, satellite, and optical wireless communication into existing M.Tech curricula, proposing new courses like terahertz communication, optical communication, and satellite communication.

For PhD research, the committee advises courses on RF design, RF chip development, and intellectual property rights (IPR). Notably, the proposal encourages a seat capacity increase of 20% to 50% for M.Tech and PhD programs in telecommunications at premier institutions like IITs and NITs, citing the demand for expert-led teaching and advanced laboratories. However, data indicates a contrasting low demand for similar courses in other engineering colleges.