Philippines struck by powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake, Tsunami warning issued

A seismic event with a magnitude of at least 7.5 hit Mindanao in the southern Philippines late on Saturday, prompting evacuation orders for certain regions and southwestern Japanese coasts due to anticipated tsunami waves measuring a meter (3 feet) or more. The Philippine Seismology Agency, Phivolcs, indicated that the waves could reach the Philippines around midnight, persisting for several hours. The US Tsunami Warning System cautioned about waves potentially reaching up to 3 meters above the tide level along certain Philippine coasts.

Phivolcs urged boats already at sea during this period to remain offshore in deep waters until further notice. Evacuation advisories were issued for residents living near the coast of Surigao Del Sur and Davao Oriental provinces, urging them to relocate inland immediately. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported expectations of tsunami waves up to a meter reaching Japan’s southwestern coast approximately 30 minutes after the seismic event, around 1:30 am on Sunday. While Phivolcs did not anticipate significant damage from the quake itself, warnings about potential aftershocks were issued.

Raymark Gentallan, the local police chief of Hinatuan near the quake’s epicenter, reported power outages but no monitored casualties or damage. The Philippines, situated on the seismically active “Ring of Fire,” frequently experiences earthquakes. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the quake had a magnitude of 7.5 at a depth of 63 km. The US Geological Survey placed it at magnitude 7.6 and a depth of 32 km, occurring at 10:37 pm Philippines time.