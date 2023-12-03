Powerful 7.6 magnitude quake strikes southern Philippines; one killed

A powerful magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck the southern Philippines late Saturday, resulting in one fatality and two injuries. Tsunami warnings were initially issued across the Pacific, leading residents along Mindanao’s east coast to evacuate buildings and seek higher ground. The quake, located off the coast of Mindanao island at a depth of 32 kilometers, was succeeded by several significant aftershocks, according to the US Geological Survey. While no major damage to buildings or infrastructure has been reported, a 30-year-old man died in Bislig City when a wall collapsed on him.

The Philippine seismology institute initially warned of a “destructive tsunami,” but subsequent reports indicated waves reached 25 inches on Mawes Island, and the tsunami warning was lifted. Japan’s eastern Pacific coast reported small swells, and Palau, located 900 kilometers off Mindanao, reported no impact.

This earthquake occurred about two weeks after a 6.7 magnitude quake hit Mindanao, causing fatalities and structural damage. The Philippines, situated along the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” experiences frequent seismic activity, and predicting the timing and location of strong quakes remains challenging due to their unpredictable nature.