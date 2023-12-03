Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Mark Five Years of Love on Wedding Anniversary

Celebrity power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas celebrate their remarkable fifth wedding anniversary, a milestone captured by the paparazzi during a charming stroll through New York. Priyanka, donning an elegant red dress and stylish black overcoat, radiated grace, while Nick showcased suavity in a violet blazer.

Their journey, inaugurated with a grand 2018 wedding, initially faced scrutiny due to the significant age gap, inviting criticism directed at Priyanka. Undeterred by skeptics, the couple, who defied expectations of a fleeting marriage, recently proved their enduring love with a beautiful family expansion.

Despite the initial skepticism and public scrutiny, the couple has not only sustained their marital bliss but also expanded their family. In 2022, Priyanka and Nick welcomed their daughter Malti through surrogacy, adding a new chapter to their journey of love and companionship. The Chopra-Jonas saga continues to defy expectations and showcase the strength of their enduring bond.