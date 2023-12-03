‘Raghava Lawrence’s ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ Sets OTT Premiere Date.’

Director Karthik Subbaraj’s latest creation, ‘Jigarthanda Double X,’ starring Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, hit theaters on November 10, 2023, marking a triumphant entry into the cinematic landscape. Audiences embraced the film with enthusiasm, and now, the excitement continues as the movie prepares for its OTT debut on a popular streaming platform.

Scheduled to grace Netflix screens on December 8, the superhit movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, broadening its reach to diverse audiences. The anticipation for the OTT release builds on the success the film achieved during its theatrical run.

Apart from the dynamic duo of Raghava Lawrence and SJ Suryah, ‘Jigarthanda Double X’ boasts a stellar cast, including Nimisha Sajayan, Naveen Chandra, and Shine Tom Chacko in significant roles. Positioned as a prequel to the 2014 blockbuster ‘Jigarthanda,’ the film unravels a captivating narrative set in 1975, portraying the collaboration between a filmmaker and a gangster in the world of cinema. As the premiere date approaches, fans eagerly await the opportunity to experience this cinematic journey on the digital stage.