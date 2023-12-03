Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram wed in traditional Manipuri ceremony; Watch their wedding video.

Renowned actor Randeep Hooda, celebrated for his iconic role in ‘Once upon a time in Mumbaai’ as a police officer, recently entered marital bliss with his actor-girlfriend Lin Laishram. The enchanting wedding unfolded in Imphal, Manipur on November 29, immersing in Meitei traditions reflective of Lin’s Manipuri roots. Randeep, donned in a white kurta pyjama and kokyet, exuded elegance. Lin, resplendent in a potloi and Leitreng, showcased the cultural richness of Manipuri attire.

The captivating wedding video swiftly became a social media sensation, drawing praise for its simplicity and adherence to tradition. The couple, post their nuptials, returned to Mumbai, making their first public appearance at the airport on December 1. This union marked the culmination of a long-standing relationship between Randeep and Lin, the latter having contributed to notable films like ‘Mary Kom,’ ‘Rangoon,’ and ‘Jaane Jaan.’ Randeep, expressing his anticipation before the wedding, shared, “I’m excited about embracing Lin’s Meitei traditions.”

The couple’s choice to wed in a traditional manner resonated with many, reflecting a harmonious blend of love and cultural reverence. Randeep Hooda’s return to the spotlight after ‘Sergeant’ was met with heightened enthusiasm, and Lin Laishram continues to leave her mark in the cinematic realm.