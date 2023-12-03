Results of four states — Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhatisgarh — will be known today

On the eve of the crucial Lok Sabha Polls 2024, the spotlight is on the impending results from Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh. The Congress Party appears to have a favorable outlook in Telangana and Chhattisgarh, according to exit polls, while Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan anticipate a closely contested battle between the Congress and the BJP. However, it’s essential to note that exit polls are speculative, and their official validation is yet to occur.

As the nation awaits the unfolding narratives on counting day, significant political figures face potential turning points. Telangana’s Chief Minister KCR, instrumental in the state’s formation, could witness a shift in fortunes. Madhya Pradesh holds the destiny of the BJP’s longest-serving Chief Minister in the balance, with Kamal Nath, a seasoned politician, also awaiting his fate. In Chhattisgarh, the resilient Bhupesh Baghel aims to reclaim power, while former BJP Chief Minister Raman Singh seeks redemption. Rajasthan presents its own dynamic, where Ashok Gehlot aspires to defy historical trends and secure a consecutive term in power.

Mizoram, which voted on November 7, experiences a delayed results announcement on December 4, a decision made by the Election Commission to respect the predominantly Christian population’s significance of Sunday in the state.