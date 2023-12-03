Samastha-affiliated university deems Lit fest opened by Sadiqali Thangal as ‘contrary to Islamic principles.’

The Darul Huda Islamic University, governed by the E K faction of the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, asserts that the ongoing Malabar Literature Festival in Kozhikode contradicts Islamic teachings and the traditional views of the Jama’at and Samastha.

The private, non-profit university, distancing itself from the literature festival, warns Hudawis (alumni) of potential consequences for association. Book Plus Publishers, under Hadia, organized the event with participation from eminent figures across politics, literature, and media.

Despite being organized by religious scholars, no religious restrictions were imposed on the festival. Criticized for the unrestrained nature of the event, Darul Huda disowns the festival, emphasizing that it has no financial involvement.

Niyas Hudawi, Darul Huda’s PRO, clarifies, “During the programme, Hudawis mingle with the women attending the festival without any restriction… That is unacceptable. Hence Darul Huda was forced to dissociate from the festival.”

Ironically, Panakkad Sayid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal, the president of the university’s administrative authority, inaugurated the event despite Darul Huda’s strict stance against its students’ participation.