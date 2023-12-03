SFI Secures Kerala Varma Union Polls Victory by 3 Votes After High Court-Ordered Recount.

Resolving the tumult at Sree Kerala Varma College in Thrissur, the Students Federation of India (SFI) triumphed in the court-ordered recount after the High Court declared their initial victory invalid.

K S Anirudhan, the SFI candidate, secured the win with 892 votes, defeating KSU’s S Sreekuttan by a narrow margin of three votes. Sreekuttan, who contested the election result in the High Court, received 889 votes. The victory was emphasized by the SFI as a rebuttal to the negative campaign it faced post-election.

The legal intervention stemmed from the High Court’s ruling that questioned the validity of SFI’s initial win in the college union elections. On November 1, Sreekuttan, a visually impaired final-year political science student, initially won with 896 votes, prompting the SFI’s demand for a recount. The recount on November 2 favored Anirudhan, who secured victory by 11 votes. In response, KSU alleged a coordinated effort to overturn the results in their favor.