Smuggled gold worth Rs 2.18 crore seized, 8 arrested

Patna: A joint team of Border Security Force (BSF), Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and local police seized smuggled gold weighing 3.5 kg with a market value of over Rs 2.18 crores. Officials arrested 8 people including 5 women. The arrested were trying to smuggle gold and arms near the Indo-Bangladesh border.

After getting specific information, the team reached a village in Nadia district, and launched a two-day joint operation to find 26 gold biscuits, 8 gold bangles, 1 pistol, 3 live cartridges, 1 magazine, 2 kilos of ganja, and 69 bottles of Phensedyl.

The 8 arrested individuals, all residents of Vijaypur, have been identified as Amit Biswas, Archana Ghosh, Sumitra Kha, Suman Biswas, Jayshree Pramanik, Rita Pramanik, Bimal Biswas, and Subadhra Biswas.

The seized gold and 4 of the smugglers were handed over to the Revenue Department in Kolkata for legal action, while the seized pistol, magazine, 3 live cartridges, and bottles of Phensedyl and ganja were handed over to the Krishnaganj Police.