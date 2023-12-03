Tecno launches new budget smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Tecno launched new budget smartphone named ‘Spark 20’. Pricing for the Tecno Spark 20 is yet to be announced. The company has not revealed details about its availability. The handset will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue), and Neon Gold.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Spark 20 runs on Android 13-based HiOS 13 out-of-the-box. It sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features the company’s ‘Dynamic Port’, a software feature that shows notifications and other device status-related information around the selfie camera cutout. The phone runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Tecno Spark 20 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera along with an unspecified secondary camera with a dual flash. For selfies and video chats, the handset features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera which is also paired with two LED flash.

The handset has up to 256GB of inbuilt storage that can be further expanded via a MicroSD card slot. Connectivity options include 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It features an accelerometer, e-compass, virtual gyroscope, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and is also equipped with a fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W charging.