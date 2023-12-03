Thiruvananthapuram recognized as one of 24 innovative emerging tech hubs worldwide

Thiruvananthapuram has earned a spot among 24 unconventional global cities identified for future business and software development, according to a report by research firm BCI Global. The study, spearheaded by Josefien Glaudemans, a partner at the Netherlands-based BCI Global, selected cities from three geographical regions: the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), and APAC (Asia-Pacific, including India and China). Among the eight locations from each region, Thiruvananthapuram and Kolkata were the sole Indian cities on the list. The report emphasized the inclusion of metropolitan areas with over 1 million inhabitants, requiring existing or under-development infrastructure such as international airports, digital hubs, and highways, as well as established software and support activities.

The report highlighted Thiruvananthapuram’s unexpected inclusion, noting its population of 1.7 million, favorable climate, relatively good quality of life by Indian standards, acceptable risks, and attractive cost levels. Despite Kerala not being traditionally recognized for business, Thiruvananthapuram emerged as a promising location for international expansion, challenging the perception of mature locations being the default choice for companies considering new business hubs.