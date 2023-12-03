UAE National Day: Air India Express announces discount on flight tickets

Dubai: India based low-budget air carrier, Air India Express launched a flash sale for travellers. The discount sale was announced to mark the 52nd National Day of the UAE.

Air India Express will give 15% discount on all international flights for direct channel bookings made till December 3, 2023, for travel from December 2, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

Air India Express operates to various destinations in the Gulf and Middle East, with a total of 195 weekly departures from India to the UAE alone. The airline connects various destinations in the UAE, including Dubai (DXB) with 80 flights, followed by Sharjah with 77 weekly flights, and Abu Dhabi with 31 flights. Other UAE destinations include Al Ain with 2 flights and Ras Al Khaimah with 5 weekly flights.