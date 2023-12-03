UAE police warn motorists about road crossing violations

Dubai: The Umm Al Quwain police have launched an awareness campaign in the emirate. The campaign is launched as part of the UAE Ministry of Interior’s strategy to spread awareness about traffic rules and laws.

Pedestrians and motorists in the UAE have a responsibility to follow traffic rules at road crossings, in order to maintain safety and prevent accidents.

Colonel Mohamed Obaid Youssef Mohamed bin Hadiba said that the campaign aims to educate motorists about giving pedestrians right of way, and also to spread awareness among pedestrians about the importance of crossing the road at the designated areas only.

The fine for motorists who do not give way to pedestrians at the designated areas is Dh500, as well as 6 black points on their licences. Pedestrians who try to cross the road illegally will receive a fine of Dh400.