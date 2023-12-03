Vivo launches Y100i: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone maker, Vivo launched its Y100i in China. Price of the Vivo Y100i is set at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant. It is currently available for purchase in Xiangyun powder (pink), Sky Blue, and Haoyehei (black) (translated from Chinese) colours. Details about the availability of the Vivo Y100i in other markets, including India, are yet to be confirmed.

The dual SIM (Nano) Vivo Y100i runs on Android 13 based OriginOS 3 and sports a 6.64-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,388 pixels) screen with 60Hz refresh rate and 91.6 screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by an octa-core 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Mali-G57 MC2.

The Vivo Y100i has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture along with a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens. For selfies and video chats, there is an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Also Read: Know how to delete Google account

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB Type-C port, GPS, and A-GPS. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, fingerprint sensor, face unlock feature and proximity sensor. The Vivo Y100i is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.