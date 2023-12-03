World Travel Awards: Gulf based air carrier wins World’s Leading Airline and two more awards

Doha: The national air carrier of Qatar, Qatar Airways has won 3 awards at the World Travel Awards. Qatar Airways received the awards for ‘World’s Leading Airline’, ‘World’s Leading Airline – Business Class’ and ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class: Al Mourjan Business Lounge’.

The ‘World’s Leading Airline’ award acknowledges Qatar Airways’ dedication to passenger satisfaction. The airline consistently provides quality, comfort and service to its passengers, and ensures a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all.The ‘World’s Leading Airline – Business Class’ award reinforces it as the best way to travel, owing to its unparalleled quality service and luxury. The acclaimed Qsuite has won yet another title emphasising its stature as the most unforgettable way to fly.The award for the ‘World’s Leading Airline Lounge – Business Class: Al Mourjan Business Lounge’ is a crowning achievement for Qatar Airways and Hamad International Airport. This sustainable lounge creates an immersive experience in a serene atmosphere; ideal for business, leisure and family travellers.

‘Qatar Airways is committed to pushing the boundaries of excellence and is proud of the recognition we have received at the World Travel Awards. These accolades reinforce our dedication to delivering nothing short of exceptional services to our passengers at each touchpoint, said Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al-Meer.

The World Travel Awards brings together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to celebrate notable achievements in aviation and travel.