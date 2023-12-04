2 pilots killed in Indian Air Force aircraft crash

Hyderabad: 2 Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed on Monday when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed during training at the Air Force Academy in Dundigal in Telangana. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet. A Pilatus PC 7 Mk II aircraft crashed during a routine training sortie from AFA, Hyderabad.

‘It is with deep regret that the IAF confirms both pilots onboard the aircraft sustained fatal injuries. No damage to any civil life or property has been reported,’ IAF said. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

IAF’s aircraft crash incidences seem to have increased in the recent past. In June this year, IAF’s Kiran trainer aircraft crashed in an open field in Karnataka’s Chamrajnagar but the pilot sustained minor injuries. In May an Indian Air Force MiG-21 fighter aircraft crashed near Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. In March, an aircraft crashed with two trainee pilots on board, in the Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. The crash led to the death of a man.