47 killed, 85 injured in landslides

Dodoma: At least 47 people were killed and 85 others injured in landslides caused by flooding in northern Tanzania. East African countries are witnessing torrential rain and flooding linked to the El Nino weather phenomenon. The heavy rainfall have displaced more than a million people in Somalia and left hundreds dead.

El Nino is a naturally occurring weather pattern that originates in the Pacific Ocean and drives increased heat worldwide, bringing drought to some areas and heavy rains elsewhere. Scientists expect the worst effects of the current El Nino to be felt at the end of 2023 and into next year.

Between October 1997 and January 1998, massive flooding exacerbated by heavy El Nino rains caused more than 6,000 deaths in 5 countries in the region.