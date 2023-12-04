Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw: Indian national wins Dh15 million

Abu Dhabi: A Dubai-based Indian expat has won Dh15 million in Abu Dhabi’s Big Ticket draw series 258. Ashish Moholkar, working as an account manager bought the winning ticket, number 223090, on November 27. He bought his winning ticket online through the buy-two-get-one-free promotion, and the winning number was the free ticket.

10 lucky winners of Indian, Nepali and Palestinian nationalities were also announced. Each will take home gold prizes worth Dh590,000. Milu Kurian won a brand-new Range Rover Velar, with ticket number 006898, which he bought online.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchases tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with Dh20 million on January 3. Also, Big Ticket customers will be automatically entered into the weekly electronic draw, where one customer will be in with a chance to win the prize of Dh1 million every week.